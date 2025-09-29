Fandom Pulse

V900
3m

This is dumb. He’s putting a tariff on… America studios?!?

Jack Be Nimble
1h

Hollyweird isn't dying because other countries are stealing our business.

It is dying because it produces DEI-slop for the 'modern audience'.

