Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
1h

My reaction was Ben Vereen is still alive?! [quick google] Yep, 78 and still alive an kicking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
3h

Please tell me the show accurately has Democrats as the SLAVERS and the GOP as the Union! PLEASE tell me they keep that factual actual depiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture