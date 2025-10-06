A lot of little incidents of cancel culture and leftistm are popping up everywhere from comics, to books to games, and we’ve got you covered here as we do every Monday. Hope you’re all staying safe out there!
We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.
Books
Bitmap Books Throws Author Under the Bus Over Three-Year-Old Tweets
Bitmap Books has abandoned author Moses Norton over mild Twitter jokes from 2022, forcing him to forfeit all royalties from his upcoming book in a corporate capitulation that demonstrates how cancel culture continues to poison creative industries. The publisher’s response to a targeted harassment campaign reveals the cowardice that has become standard w…
Comics
Matt Fraction Uses Batman To Spout Anti-Police Nonsense
Matt Fraction, the husband of feminist activist Kelly Sue DeConnick, was recently hired to write a new Batman series and he’s already using the book to spout anti-police nonsense.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.