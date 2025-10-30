Absolute Batman Annual, or as I like to call it “ANTIFA, The Comic,” has been going so crazy on X with the left and corporate interests spreading it, it almost feels like DC Comics paid for the algorithm to boost it. I’m seeing obvious sock accounts get 1-2 million impressions, which is pretty wild considering the book sells less than 100,000 copies. It’s not natural.

We, by contrast, rely on your word of mouth. Every story here gets amplified by you.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.