A Rambo prequel film currently titled John Rambo is reportedly in development, but does not currently involve Sylvester Stallone.

Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman reports that Millennium Media is developing the film with director Jalmari Helander expected to direct the film based off a script from Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

The film is expected to be an origin story for John Rambo and is set during the Vietnam War.

Stallone, who recently wrote the adapted screenplay for A Working Man, is currently not involved with the film in any way albeit the producers reportedly have left the door open for him to being involved in some way.

READ: Marvel Studios' 'Ironheart' Trailer Receives Nearly A Quarter Million Dislikes

Helander’s most recent film was Sisu, a World War II film. He also worked on the Wingman series back in 2017 and 2018.

Haines and Noshirvani previously collaborated on the TV series Informer as well as films The Mauritanian and Black Adam.

The Rambo series first debuted back in 1982 with First Blood, an adaptation of David Morell’s novel and saw Rambo, played by Stallone battle sheriffs who arrested him for vagrancy. Rambo is able to ask the sheriffs and wage a one-man war against authorities in the mountains of Washington.

Since the first film there have been four other entries with the most recent, Rambo: Last Blood, releasing in 2019. It grossed $91.3 million worldwide.

The franchise, over five films, has grossed a total of $818.9 million globally.

What do you make of Rambo prequel film without Stallone’s involvement?

NEXT: '300' Screenwriter And Zack Snyder Collaborator Says It Is Essential To Recognize The Divine That Plays A Role In Our Lives