'Rambo' Prequel Film In Development, Sylvester Stallone Not Involved
A Rambo prequel film currently titled John Rambo is reportedly in development, but does not currently involve Sylvester Stallone.
Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman reports that Millennium Media is developing the film with director Jalmari Helander expected to direct the film based off a script from Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.
The film is expected to be an origin story for John Rambo and is set during the Vietnam War.
Stallone, who recently wrote the adapted screenplay for A Working Man, is currently not involved with the film in any way albeit the producers reportedly have left the door open for him to being involved in some way.
Helander’s most recent film was Sisu, a World War II film. He also worked on the Wingman series back in 2017 and 2018.
Haines and Noshirvani previously collaborated on the TV series Informer as well as films The Mauritanian and Black Adam.
The Rambo series first debuted back in 1982 with First Blood, an adaptation of David Morell’s novel and saw Rambo, played by Stallone battle sheriffs who arrested him for vagrancy. Rambo is able to ask the sheriffs and wage a one-man war against authorities in the mountains of Washington.
Since the first film there have been four other entries with the most recent, Rambo: Last Blood, releasing in 2019. It grossed $91.3 million worldwide.
The franchise, over five films, has grossed a total of $818.9 million globally.
What do you make of Rambo prequel film without Stallone’s involvement?
What's up with all these "origin" stories? Tell me something new, plenty of great material from Chuck Dixon, Blaine Lee Pardoe, Razorfist, *hint* *hint* JDA as well. My busy working parents left the television and a NES to help babysit me during the early 90s as they went to work during the summer so I watched through the first three Rambo films on cable TV. The sequels were okay, but when it comes to another film I can only imagine Rambo planting a knife into a table and saying "Mission accomplished."
Let me guess...
