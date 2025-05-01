YouTuber RazörFist has threatened to sue fellow YouTuber Smash JT for libel over his “The Fall of ‘Razorfist’” video he published to YouTube back in January where he accuses Razorfist of holding an ex-girlfriend captive at his house.

Back at the end of January, Smash JT uploaded his “The Fall of ‘Razorfist’” video that shows him reacting to a video from Kino Casino.

In the video, Kino Casino parrot claims from Razorfist’s ex-girlfriend claiming he dated her when she was 15. Smash JT reacted to this information saying, “That was some of the he-said, she-said stuff that, sure, you can raise an eyebrow and kind of say, ‘Huh, that’s a little bit suspicious. That’s odd. That’s weird.’ If we are to believe these people then ‘Wow. That’s wild.’ These are allegations. They’re very wild accusations. But holy crap if they’re true that is some serious stuff.”

“And that’s the way I was looking at it until I kept watching and then they showed a video that had been leaked from apparently his ex-girlfriend that was being held captive in a way at his house, allegedly. And what transpires in this video, I just-. It’s not for the faint of heart,” he added.

While watching this alleged video, Smash JT commented, “[Razorfirst] doesn’t want her to have a job, to make money, to be able to support herself, and not be out on the streets so that he can trap her in his house. … This is all new to me right now.”

Next, after an individual in the video says, “No.” Smash JT reacted, “Did he just like shout at her ‘No’ like that? Scream at her? Belittle her and make her feel like she’s a nobody in this planet? This is the guy that’s on the side of holier than thou? This is the guy that praises God above all and tells other people how to live their life more holier and be better people and not goon at girls in video games. Bro, it sure as hell feels like you’re trying to cover up for some serious shortcoming in your own personal life.”

Still later he added, “I could have never imagined it going down the road that it did as dark as it got. And this person is a fairly large channel in the grand scheme of YouTube. And from what I understand a lot of these allegations and things appeared a few years ago and it kind of-. He hid from it, stuck his head in the sand, and just waited for it blow over.

“And now he came back and he starts defending goonergate and people start looking into him again and they’re like, ‘Whoa! Hold up. This is some wild stuff,” he said.

Next, Kino Casino claimed it had a video of Razorfist masturbating that he uploaded himself. Smash JT reacted to this, “Totally a normal thing for someone to do, of course, that Melonie Mac is correct about gooning for videos games, would, of course, be someone that would do something like this.”

He then commented, “Maybe the community is going to speak up and say, ‘Yeah, this is not the type of person that I want leading anybody or telling anybody how they should be living their lives because yikes.”

From there, he returns to the claim that Razorfist was dating a 15 year-old. He said, “This is some pretty serious stuff, some serious allegations. And with all of this coming to light it looks like cooler heads are going to prevail and do the right thing moving forward. But, holy crap, again, bringing it back to the beginning of this video, I don’t think anybody could have ever dreamed or had nightmares about how dark goonergate would actually go and we’re just a couple of weeks into it. I hope it was worth it standing on this hill and trying to speak down on people on how they enjoy their video games. Because the first thing people do when you come for their video games is start wondering, ‘Why do you feel like you’re the one in a position to tell anybody what they can do with their games.”

Yesterday, Razorfist informed Smash JT in a now-deleted post that he would sue him for libel. He wrote, “You still have time to remove your defamatory video, JT. Not soon enough to prevent me taking your entire career, mind you. That was set in motion when you decided to repeat easily disproven lies from a drama stream. But time to save your channel from a libel claim.”

Smash JT responded to this, “This is what happens when YouTube bends the knee once. Immediately opens the floodgates to everyone trying to take you down.” He then linked his The Fall of Razorfist video before concluding, “F**k outta here, creep.”

Razorfist replied, “Every day you continued to have a career, JT... it was because I allowed it. You had your chance to avoid disaster. You could have reached out. Confirmed that you had reported lies. Now karma comes to collect. And if you thought ProJared had receipts? Oh, sweetie. I'm, sorry for what's about to happen to you.”

He shared an image of a video titled “Allegations, Lies, and the Lying Liars Who Invent them that he had privated on his YouTube channel since March.

In response to an individual questioning Razorfist’s timing, he responded, “The timing is he ran is mouth. He should have kept his head down and scuttled off. My video has been uploaded, and private, since March. I was going to leave it all alone. He has absolutely no one to blame but himself. As per usual.

Smash JT responded writing, “For me, it was Tuesday.”

Razorfist then shared a video addressing the various allegations and accusations made by Smash JT and Kino Casino to X. He wrote, “After years foregoing drama, due to the lies and libel of others, it appears I'll be ending a few YouTube careers this week. No one who doesn't deserve it. It's just a shame some people can't seem to hold a gun without putting it in their own mouth. Now. Back to the rants.”

At the beginning of the video he declares, “I also knew that while the accusations were libelous and shockingly simple to disprove they were also entirely too lurid for some talent bereft drama humping halfwits not to make the mistake of attaching their channels, reputations, and indeed their entire careers to. After which I would drop my reams upon reams of receipts and end their careers overnight.”

He then addressed the claim that he was dating his ex-girlfriend when she was 15, “In order for this relationship to have occurred when they say it did I would have had to be dating this person in or throughout 2015. Any later than this and the entire timeline collapses. Fortunately, for me 2015 was also significant in that it’s the same year I began streaming in earnest. … If you click on the third video on the [Razorfist Arcrade] playlist, a live stream of the game Thief 4 that originally aired on March 18, 2015 you can disprove these allegations within about 30 seconds because at that point in the video a woman’s voice can be heard.”

He then plays a clip from the stream with the woman’s voice and states, “The identity of the voice is my actual girlfriend (Ladyfist) at the time, a 26 year-old white woman with a high soprano voice as contrasted with the lower Latina voice of the accuser. … I find it so unctuous that drama-humping douchebags found it necessary to write her out of existence in order to forward a false narrative about a relationship I was not in at this time.”

From there he noted that his current co-host and editor Terran Gell “was there the entire time and can confirm I was with Ladyfist not only in 2015, but for several years thereafter.”

After playing a clip of Terran Gell affirming this and then noting that no one has accused him of having a side chick while he was dating Ladyfist, he said, “There goes the timeline. There goes the accusations along with it all after 30 seconds of research on a public playlist. 30 seconds of research that Gash JT and the drama parasites on the Cringe Casino couldn’t be bothered to do before obliterating the last waning rivulets of their remaining credibility by committing libel and ending their own careers. All before I’ve dropped a single private receipt of which I have many, motherf****er.”

Next, he performed a vocal analysis between Ladyfist and the ex-girlfriend. In the clip of his ex-girlfriend she threatens to hurt him and affirms she threatened to slit his throat and shoot him and justified it because she claims he was talking to her in a condescending manner.

Razorfist then noted, “What you’ve just heard was an admission to and justification of a murder threat. One, that my ex as a gun owner actually possessed the means to carry out, I might add. On one occasion she threatened to murder my wheelchair bound father, my former roommate, who you all knew as Mormagil, and she even threatened to shoot and kill the dog we picked out together, Cicero.”

Next he shared that he ended the relationship after an attempted murder and discovered that she had been diagnosed with BPD and HPD. Even after ending the relationship he noted the blackmail and threats intensified. Furthermore, he shared clips of her admitting that his girlfriends were his age or older and that they never slept together.

As for the alleged masturbation video, he said, “The allegation is these videos are not only of me, but the proof is that I uploaded them myself. Now, as an author I would say I have a fairly distinct authorial voice marked by a bizarre Victorian nomenclature interspersed with the odd peppering of profanity. So in doing some research I discovered that the video in question was uploaded more than once by the same original user on that porn website. And in examining the description of said video I would imagine my unique grammatical style would be impossible to camouflage. So let’s dig in.”

“The first video entitled “DenkeyFace (CarrotHead), self-deprecating sort that I am, goes on to say, ‘I am that Coward who have NOTHING to do just to sit at my cam and review stupid Games!!! This is the video of my Jerking Off,” he noted. “Now, here’s a curious cultural artifact for any actual Americans out there because what follows is a phone number that’s not only incorrect, but written not in the American but in the international phone number format … as we in Arizona are so inclined to do.”

Next, he shared that the video was also uploaded to YouTube and the individual who uploaded it sent it to all of his public subscribers back in 2011 via direct messages.

After sharing all this evidence, Razorfist addressed Smash JT, “And as for Gash JT, the fart huffing hack who honestly confuses himself with an independent journalist such as he’s still sperging himself about ‘stolen scoops.’ That if his character in this instance is any indication he likely stole from someone else. Also he can slap white text on a wildly original thumbnail and express socially acceptable opinions on the eight entire members of his imbecilic audience. Ah well, what you lack in talent you make up for in chromosomes.”

“Look on the bright side, I’ve ended bigger careers of infinitely more talented individuals in a five minute rant. You, only took me 30 seconds. Walk it off a**hole. I hear they’re hiring at IKEA. And the receipts you’ve heard today are only the tip of the shiceberg. I’m holding the real goodies back just in case a crazy person decides to be the latest Me Too accuser to lose in court.”

“But publicly, outside of a courtroom, this is the first and last word I have said about this easily debunked bulls**t,” he concluded.

Smash JT responded writing on X, “Razorfist randomly crashing out today wasn’t on my bingo card but, hey. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.”

Razorfist then responded, “One DM to confirm the story before committing libel is all it would have taken to avoid all this, you Frodo-looking f**k.”

What do you make of Razorfist threatening Smash JT with a lawsuit?

