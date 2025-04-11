Matthew Marsden, who played Stan in Reacher and Chris Collins in Coronation Street, criticized both Angel Studios and Mofac Studios for casting leftists in the upcoming animated film King of Kings.

Marsden reacted to political and culture commentator Benny Johnson noting that the upcoming animated film, which was produced by Mofac Studios and is being distributed by Angel Studios grossed $14.6 million in previews on Thursday. He wrote on X, “I'm sure Mark Hamill is happy as he is in the cast. The right in entertainment sucks.”

Hamill, who was raised as a Catholic and is now an outspoken leftist and lives a life contrary to Church teaching such as supporting transgender ideology, voices Herod in the film.

Marsden explained why Hamill with his leftist political views being in the film is why “the right in entertainment sucks.” He wrote in another post on X, “This is exactly the problem with the right and why I say over and over that you need to back your own. They left cancels conservatives for their political or religious views. The right says ‘hey...he might hate you...but he is a great actor...so ill go watch the movie.’ Unreal.”

In another post, he hit home the message:

Leftist actors ‘f**k Trump and MAGA.’ Hollywood ‘we still hire you.’ Conservative movies: ‘we still hire you.’ Right wing actors: ‘I love God. Leave me alone.’ Hollywood ‘we arent hiring that guy ever again.’ Conservative studios ‘He hasnt worked in a while. Hire the leftie instead.’

He added, “Conservatives are rightly angry at their tax dollars going to programs they disagree with (DOGE exposed this) and countries who hate us (China.) They want us to buy American and support their fellow Americans. Yet they still give money to Hollywood and actors who hate them and do not support those who love America and are on their side. I do not understand this.”

Fellow actor Nick Searcy, who played Art Mullen in Justified and James Baker in Reagan, concurred with Marsden by responding to an individual who shared that he does not care about who is cast in the film if the story is true to the Gospel.

Searcy replied, “This is why the Left wins and we lose.”

What do you make of Marsden’s criticisms?

