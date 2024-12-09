'Reacher' Actor Matthew Marsden Rebukes Olivia Wilde After She Whined About Women Being Oppressed In Hollywood
Reacher actor Matthew Marsden rebuked Tron: Legacy actress and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde after she whined about women being oppressed in Hollywood.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As reported by Variety, during an appearance at the Red Sea Internat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.