Roger Clark, the voice actor for Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption II, blasted director Rian Johnson’s depiction of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

Clark reacted to a post on X from Emir Han about Johnson’s The Last Jedi film. Han noted that Mark Hamill had made it clear he was not a fan of the way that Johnson was depicting Luke Skywalker in the film, but later claimed that Johnson made a great film.

Morgan replied, “There is Luke Skywalker and then there is Rian Johnson’s Luke Skywalker. The latter demonstrably has no basis whatsoever on the former.”

In response to another individual, Clark wrote, “hey to each his/her own. I don’t hold any hate for TLJ. I actually have learned to appreciate it more with time. It’s just Luke I disagree with. That and it’s missing a wicked lightsaber duel.”

He also agreed with an individual who asserted there are only two version of Luke Skywalker that exist with them being Legends and Canon, and if you don’t like Johnson’s depiction of the character “there’s plenty of Legends material instead.”

Clark replied, “This is true.”

Back in 2018 following the release of The Last Jedi, Hamill was open about his problems with the characterization of Luke Skywalker by Johnson. When asked by a fan why Luke gave up after his failure with Kylo Ren, Hamill responded in a now-deleted post, “When I understand, I’ll let you know.”

In an interview with IGN earlier in 2018, he also said, “There’s just such a huge gap between Return of the Jedi and Force Awakens – I had to really contemplate that. I said ‘hey, how did I go from being the most optimistic, positive character to this cranky, suicidal man who wants people to get off his island?”

He also questioned Johnson’s understanding and knowledge of the Jedi, “It was a radical change, but I think sometimes being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing […] Although a part of me said to Rian, ‘but you know, a Jedi would never give up’. My concept of the character was that even if I chose the New Hitler thinking he was the New Hope, yeah I’d feel terrible, but I wouldn’t secret myself on an island and then turn off the Force.”

Additionally in an interview with the AP, Hamill said, “My view of the character was that he was the most idealistic character, he was the most optimistic character. And I said that even if I did something ghastly like picking the wrong young student, that I would redouble my efforts. I wouldn’t just go off to an island for 30 years. But that’s not my job. I have to do what I can do to best realize the vision of the writer, in this case Rian Johnson.”

