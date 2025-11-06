Reef Entertainment announced a new delay for Terminator 2D: NO FATE and explained the reason is because they have to assemble the game’s physical editions.

The company made the announcement on social media revealing the game will be delayed to December 12, 2025. It explained, “The physical components for all editions have now finally arrived, following the ongoing delays that pushed us off our previous schedules. However, we now have to assemble the physical editions, which we need some time to do.”

“Because of this, we are moving the launch date of Terminator 2D: NO FATE to December 12, 2025, for all physical and digital versions of the game,” the company added. “We are sincerely sorry for the repeated delays. We don’t take your patience for granted, and we never want to disappoint our community. Our goal has always been to deliver the game that you deserve, and we’re almost there.”

Back in February when the game was announced it had set a release date for September 5, 2025. However, in July the company announced a delay to October 31, 2025. It explained at the time, “Coordinating and manufacturing the physical release has been a longer process than we anticipated, and as a result, we’ve had to delay the release of the game. We apologise, and thank you for bearing with us.”

Additionally, the company shared, “This delay will also give the team at Bitmap Bureau extra time to work on some final refinements for the day one patch and we would like all players to have the opportunity to experience the best version of T2D together. As such, this delay will apply to both physical and digital versions of the game.”

It was delayed again at the end of September to November 26, 2025. The company claimed, “This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector’s Editions. Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide.”

The game promises to allow players to relive the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Players will get to play as both Sarah Connor and the T-800 as they work to survive and eventually destroy the T-1000 and put an end to Skynet’s plans to eradicate humanity.

