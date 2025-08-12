Report: 73% Of Gamers Would Verify Their ID To Play Without Cheaters
A new report claims that 73% of all gamers would verify their identification in order to play without cheaters.
The report comes Play Safe ID, which provides gamers with what it describes as a “zero-knowledge verification” ID through its partner Entrust that allows you to remain anonymous. The ID allows gamers to unlock “new matchmaking where you only play with real players who believe in fair competition and play legit.” The goal is to keep cheaters out of gaming.
Play Safe ID CEO Andrew Wailes said the report is “built on a survey of over 2,000 gamers” and was done “to find out how a wide range of gamers feel [about cheating] across different countries, gender, and age.” Specifically they surveyed 2,013 gamers aged 18+ in the United States and the United Kingdom who are “most likely to play first person shooters, sports games, and casual games.”
The report states that “73% of gamers would be happy to verify themselves in order to play without cheaters.”
It added, “This proves that players prioritise fair play and positive experience over potential privacy or data concerns, opening the door for innovative accountability technology.”
What do you make of this survey? Would you share your ID in order to play without cheaters?
They don't need my ID and I don't need a game that requires it.
Hiding? No, it's just NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS. I'm old-school.
If I have to get carded to purchase alcohol I might be okay with getting carded to know I'm playing with adults. The matching making would be better since most adults can't play a game all day to get really good at it like kids during summer vacation.
I'm no lawyer, but reading the appropriate interpretation of COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act)
https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/complying-coppa-frequently-asked-questions
It seems like it is ILLEGAL for game companies to know which of their players are children under the age of 13 because game companies are legally not allowed to collect personal information from kids under the age of 13. There's a COPPA 2.0 that I'll get around to reading about.
Kids however LIE to get online or pester their parents enough to let them onto online game though. So this ID verification won't be fool proof because a kid playing on Daddy's account might get mad enough to download an aimbot.