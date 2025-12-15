A new report alleges that The Walt Disney Company has scrapped its sex-swapped Holes series.

Nellie Andreeva at Deadline claims that the series pilot will not be going forward. It’s unclear if the series was scrapped before or after the pilot was filmed. Andreeva’s report provides conflicting statements. In her opening sentence she claims, “Disney+ is not proceeding with its pilot Holes, a reimagining of Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel and the 2003 Disney movie adaptation with a female lead.”

However, later in the article she notes all of the people who “starred in the pilot, written by Alina Mankin and directed by Jac Schaeffer, with Liz Phang serving as showrunner.”

Regardless, the show was scrapped and will seemingly be not moving forward.

The entire project appeared to be a simple sex-swap of the original novel and Disney film that starred Shia LaBeouf. The series was pitched as “a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

This is in direct contrast to the original 1998 published novel whose official description states, “Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys’ detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. There is no lake at Camp Green Lake. But there are an awful lot of holes.



”It doesn’t take long for Stanley to realize there’s more than character improvement going on at Camp Green Lake,” it continues. “The boys are digging holes because the warden is looking for something. But what could be buried under a dried-up lake? Stanley tries to dig up the truth in this inventive and darkly humorous tale of crime and punishment—and redemption.”

To make it clear Disney was going to just sex swap the entire book and film, in May, it revealed that not only would the show feature a teenage girl as the main protagonist instead of a boy, but that the Warden would be a man instead of a woman.

Additionally, most of the campers were sex swapped as well with Flor Delis Alicea playing Queenie, Anire Kim Amoda playing Thumbelina, Iesha Daniels playing Mars, Sophie Dieterlen playing Sticky, Alexandra Doke playing Eyeball, and Maeve Press playing Shrimp.

While it is good news that this show will not be moving forward, one has to acknowledge that the resources that were spent on this obvious woke project will not be able to be spent on projects that could actually provide good and positive value to our society and culture.

