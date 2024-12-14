Report: IGN Parent Ziff Davis Saw "Organic Revenue" Decline By 10% Since 2021, Now Buying Out And Laying Off Staff
A new report alleges that Ziff Davis, the parent company of IGN, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247, Humble, and more, saw its “organic revenue” decline by 10% since 2021 and is now mass laying off staff from its various subsidiaries.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.