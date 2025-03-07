A new report alleges that HBO is close to finishing a deal to have Paapa Essiedu play a race-swapped Severus Snape in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reports, “Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu, one of the first actors identified for the series, is closing his deal to portray Professor Severus Snape, I hear.”

Along with Essiedu, Andreeva also noted that “Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall.”

It was previously rumored by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit and James Hibberd in December that Essiedu had “been been offered the part [of Severus Snape] although it is not clear if negotiations have begun in earnest.”

HBO responded to the report, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

READ: Kate Mulgrew Teases Janeway Spinoff Show On Star Trek Cruise: It's "Being Pursued"

In J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone book, she describes Snape, “Professor Quirrel, in his absurd turban, was talking to a teacher with greasy black hair, a hooked nose, and sallow skin.” When Harry asked Percy who the teacher was, Percy replied, “No wonder he’s looking so nervous, that’s Professor Snape.”

Elsewhere in the novel, she describes him, “As Gryffindors came spilling onto the field, he saw Snape land nearby, white-faced and tight-lipped -- then Harry felt a hand on his shoulder and looked up into Dumbledore’s smiling face.”

Furthermore, J.K. Rowling shared a drawing of Snape in the 10th anniversary Collector’s Edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where he’s depicted as a white man.

She wrote, “Snape as I always saw him. This was scribbled back in 1992 or 3. Although I have spent years denying that Snape is a vampire (one of the more outlandish and persistent fan theories), I must say he does look a little like Count Dracula-ish in that cloak.”

On top of that, Warner Bros. released merchandise and artwork of Snape before Alan Rickman had been cast as the character. He was depicted as white.

READ: 'Thunderbolts' Director Claims The Movie Is Inspired By 'Toy Story 3'

If Essiedu is cast it calls into question both HBO and J.K. Rowling’s previous statements about the show being authentic to the novels.

When HBO originally announced the show it stated, ““Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Rowling added, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

If they are willing to change the race of a character, one has to question what else they will be changing as well.

Nevertheless, Rowling previously approved of a race-swapped Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play when it cast Noma Dumezweni in the role.

Rowling defended the decision telling The Guardian, “With my experience of social media, I thought that idiots were going to idiot. But what can you say? That’s the way the world is. Noma was chosen because she was the best actress for the job. When John told me he’d cast her, I said, ‘Oh, that’s fabulous’ because I’d seen her in a workshop and she was fabulous.”

Additionally, a casting call for Hermione, Harry, and Ron Weasley detailed that show was “committed to inclusive, diverse casting.”

What do you make of this new report?

NEXT: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Showrunner Appears To Confirm Rumor That Punisher Will Hunt Dirty Cops Wearing His Logo In The Show