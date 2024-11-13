Report: Rey Is "The Most Valuable Cinematic Asset" For Star Wars
A new report claims that Daisy Ridley’s Rey character is “the most valuable cinematic asset” that Lucasfilm and Star Wars has.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fresh off the heels of a report that claims that Simon Kinberg is working on a new trilogy focu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.