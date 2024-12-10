Report: Rockstar Games Instructed 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Writers "To Be Less Crude Toward Transgender People And Other Minorities"
A new report claims that Rockstar Games instructed its Grand Theft Auto VI writers “to be less crude toward transgender people and other minorities.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A report from former Kotaku writer Jason Schreier, who now writes at Blo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.