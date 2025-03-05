A new report alleges that Ballistic Moon, the developer of the Until Dawn Remake “has effectively closed.”

According to Mike Straw at Insider-Gaming a source shared with him, “People are sharing bugs they’ve found in the game to make the team aware but there is no one working on patch support for the game anymore.”

The source added, “The studio has effectively closed now.”

The report also indicated that maybe a handful of employees and the studio founders are all that remain. Straw noted there are no employees working in “public relations, marketing, or development.”

The reason why the studio has reportedly shut down is because it failed to secure funding.

To that point, one of the Insider Gaming sources shared, “Sony said after the game they might greenlight more funding for updates, but looks like they didn’t.”

The last time Ballistic Moon provided an update on the game was at the beginning of December with Patch 1.08.

It is not all that surprising that the studio is shutting down. Until Dawn released back in October and only hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of just 2,607. In the most recent 24 hours it only hit 85 peak concurrent players.

The game also did not even chart on True Trophies’ PlayStation Chart the week it released.

On top of poor player counts, the game was not received well either. On Metacritic, the game received a 6.5 from PlayStation 5 user reviews. It received 166 positive reviews, 77 mixed reviews, 76 negative reviews.

What do you make of this report?

