A new report claims that Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus in an adaptation of the 1973 stage play Jesus Christ Superstar.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Variety’s Jazz Tangcay reports Erivo will play Jesus and cites Erivo’s Instagram. Howeve…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.