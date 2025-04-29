Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
1h

A[ex wasn't going to have the same kind of staying power as Fortnite. I am surprised with SW Jedi considering both games as claimed did well, is laying off. I would understand if Ubisoft had knocked it out of the park with it's SW game but they bombed in comparison. I also would say maybe Lucas is taking a break since Game Studios are showing the place ideology over good products but so does Lucas film now that the toxic feminist run it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture