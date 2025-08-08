Fandom Pulse

There is an element within the body of the church that denies grace. They claim we must adhere to the Law in Old Testament scripture. These cannot be reasoned with.

Even when I point out they're breaking it every single day.

This element uses the heresy of salvation by works as a bludgeon to force others to "meet a certain standard" and thus validate themselves and their virtue signaling.

They cannot be reasoned with. Don't even try. Don't apologize. And don't give place to heresy.

