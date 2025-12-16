Fandom Pulse

It's very easy to "challenge" someone's understanding of something by saying, "Your understanding of this thing is all wrong." That's not intellectual; it's the classic video game griefing of a 10-year-old.

An intellectual challenge retains whatever is true in someone's understanding and offers a correction or second way of looking at one part of their understanding to move them to a deeper level of true understanding or insight. The revelation in ESB that Vader was Luke's father deepened our understanding of both characters. The "revelation" in TLJ that Luke was a pathetic loser did not add depth to his character--it took depth away.

(Griefing in video games is when a person intentionally destroys something that someone else is doing or has built up in the past in order to derive sadistic enjoyment from that person's reaction of sadness and grief over their loss. Griefing is one of the purest forms of evil.)

Tbf: TLJ, while shite, is probably still the best of the three sequels. ROTS is a tour de force of insulting the intelligence of the audience and TFA is just a beat by beat rehash of ANH.

At least TLJ tried to do something new.

