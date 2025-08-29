Ridley Scott, who directed Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, American Gangster, and The Martian among others recently described humanity as a “f***ing plague.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott was asked, “You’ve explored worlds of dystopia, historical epics and perplexing moral aspects of the universe. What idea or question has haunted you the longest?”

He answered, “Who’s up there. He’d better show himself shortly, because we’re getting into a terrible mess down here. I mean, we are the f***ing plague, 7.5 billion people, we can’t handle the planet. As you get older, you do wonder: is it going to be a guy with a long beard and long, flowing white robes, or is it just going to be a void? I don’t dwell on it. It’s weird. I feel like I’m still 21. It’s odd and strange.”

Humanity is not a plague. Each person is made in the image and likeness of God and he found us to to be “very good.” The Book of Genesis states, “Then God said: Let us make human beings in our image, after our likeness. … God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. … God looked at everything he had made, and found it very good.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott confirmed that his next movie will be about the Battle of Britain and he plans to possibly shoot part of it in Halifax, “Oddly enough, I might go back up there to do my next movie, which is a war movie [Battle of Britain], so I’m well versed in the area.”

Additionally, he confirmed he’s working on a third Gladiator movie and might do another Alien prequel if he gets an idea. He stated, “Gladiator is in process right now. Another Alien prequel – yeah, if I get an idea, for sure.”

