Ridley Scott made it very clear that he believes most of the movies made today are “s**t.”

While discussing his lengthy career in the film industry, Scott said, “The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions. Not thousands, millions… and most of it is s**t.”

He elaborated, “80% – 60% – eh, 40% is the rest, and 25% of that 40 is not bad, and 10% is pretty good, and the top 5% is great. I’m not sure about the proportion of what I’ve just said, but in the 1940s when there were maybe 300 films a year made, 70% of them were similar.”

Additionally, he noted many of the films try to cover over their poor scripts and plots with visual effects, “Because I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first. Get it on paper!”

When asked if he has a go-to movie, he doubled down on how bad movies are now, “Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we’re drowning in mediocrity. And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age.”

Scott is not alone in his thoughts. Quentin Tarantino claimed back in 2022 that the current era of Hollywood is one of the worst. He said, “Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever — at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned — I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era.”

Pop culture critic Nerdrotic has also noted the current state of Hollywood is terrible. He said, “Hollywood is broken... After an 8-year woke bender, people in the industry have finally realized that Hollywood is broken, and now they are wondering if they can reverse this state of entropy.”

He also added, “Hollywood was once a place of wonder and imagination... Now it is one of the most divisive entities in American culture... An empire succumbing to ego, hubris, detachment, divisiveness, corporatism, hyperactivism... and the worst mistake of all, mishandling the money.”

Similarly, fellow pop culture critic The Critical Drinker noted that Hollywood has “become a factory churning out soulless sequels and starless reboots devoid of creativity or risk.”

He added that it suffers from “woke pandering, franchise fatigue, and declining quality of storytelling.”

