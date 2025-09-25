Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
3h

The most pro-woman film that could be made would be accentuating the distinction between genders. The woman would be a nurse with something to overcome and look forward to: such as finding her husband-soldier critically injured and having to perform initial aid and then continue nursing duties while he's being operated on.

There.

Instant 100% pro-woman story.

Happy ending: her husband survives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
2h

This was a terrible movie, completely unrealistic. Selection is a combination of individual accomplishment and team effort. If her fellow buds had really turned on her, she would have rung the bell in short order

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture