Very sad to learn about Scott Adams’ passing today. I really enjoyed his books How To Fail At Everything and Still Win Big and Win Bigly, and as a cartoonist turned political pundit, he certainly influenced my getting into these spaces and wanting to write for outlets like The Federalist as well as create. RIP Scott.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.