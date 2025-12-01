Rob Liefeld touted the success of his Youngblood series at Image Comics after publicly splitting with Marvel Comics earlier this year.

Back in February, Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, announced he was splitting ways with Marvel and specifically pointed to how Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige treats the company’s comic creators.

On his Robservations podcast, Liefeld claimed he was mistreated by Marvel during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, “I got the message. The message was sent: You cannot attend the celebration of this film in New York City. It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat, mostly I think embarrass me. That’s not how it works. That just gives me more fuel. … I most certainly made that decision in that point of time that I can no longer work for Marvel Comics in any capacity. Because at some point, you go, ‘I received the message and the message is clear.’”

Liefeld later stated, “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience.”

He went on to reiterate points he made throughout the episode specifically that these major Hollywood studios and producers have failed to properly credit the comic book creators and that they take their work for granted.

Following this public separation with Marvel Liefeld launched a new Youngblood series last month at Image Comics and recently touted the book’s success. He wrote on X, “STOP BEING AFRAID! Of course I was concerned making a hard break with “Mighty Marvel” - I hadn’t published Youngblood in 7 years and hadn’t written or illustrated them in nearly 2 decades!”

Nevertheless, he shared, “Youngblood #1 has sold over 200,000 copies and has generated 10x any Marvel revenue I had. I made great dollars from Marvel. This is so far beyond that. BE BOLD. Believe in yourself!”

The new series sees the Youngblood team deployed to the Pacific “as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed!”

The second issue in the series is expected to launch on December 17th with the third and fourth issues releasing in January and February 2026 respectively.

NEXT: Patrick Zircher’s Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring Delivers Pulp Excellence