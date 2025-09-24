Actor Rob Schneider blasted Jimmy Kimmel after he made his return on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Last Monday, Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin claiming he was a member of MAGA despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

After Nextstar Media Group, which owns around 10% of all ABC affiliate stations, as well as Sinclair announced they would be preempting Kimmel’s show due to these comments, a Disney spokesman announced the show would be “pre-empted indefinitely.” However, the show returned last night.

And he immediately attempted to spin a narrative that he was pulled off air due to government pressure when all evidence points contrary to that. After spinning that narrative, he then appeared to fake getting choked up and said, “But I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human. And that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram of the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion and I meant it, and I still do.”

Next, he added, “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed, or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

Later he added, “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution and it isn’t. Ever.”

After this he continued to spin his narrative about the government trying to take him off the air. Of note, he also never issued an apology or showed any real contrition or remorse for his actions.

In response to Kimmel’s comments last night, Schneider said, “In your semi-apology tonight, you LIED AGAIN. You were not making ‘light’ of Mr. Kirk’s death.”

“The suspension you justly received last week was for FALSELY ACCUSING, MAGA and Republicans ‘one of their own’ you said, for the murder of our friend Charlie Kirk when it was in fact just another in the long line of Murderous Leftist Lunatics who killed Charlie, who get their inspiration to kill from YOUR DANGEROUS LEFTIST RHETORIC,” he continued. “You and your other Late Night Host’s and the other illiberal media’s constant propagandizing and demonizing fellow Americans as fascists and Nazis have created the atmosphere where Leftists feel that killing people who think differently is justified.”

Schneider reiterated, “And you were NOT even telling it in the form of joke either. You liar.”

“Even your own ABC affiliates are bored and sickened by your constant political indoctrination by comedic imposition and refuse to air your show,” he added. “Free Speech is indeed all speech. We must even protect the speech that we loathe.”

“Well, most Americans are decent God fearing people and we loathe your speech but will continue to support your right to speak it freely. But we don’t have to watch. And we won’t,” he concluded.

In a subsequent post, he added, “Kimmel has a tear delay system. He didn’t dry cry last week when a young father was murdered in front of his children. No, he waits to dry cry only after his show was suspended. Thank you Nexstar and Sinclair Media for your sense of decency and American values.”

