Cultural and corporate activist Robby Starbuck recently claimed that a boycott of Cracker Barrel has “achieved total victory.”

In a post to X, Starbuck reacted to news that Cracker Barrel is ending its funding for Pride events and the woke propaganda it had on its website as well as changing its Employee Resource Groups.

He posted, “Huge. Our movement has achieved total victory once again. Our boycott against Cracker Barrel has resulted in them ending funding for Pride events, removing woke propaganda from their site, changing their ERG’s and changing their logo back.”

He then shared a statement that Cracker Barrel issued to Fox News, “In connection with the Company’s brand work, we have recently made updates to the Cracker Barrel website, including adding new content and removing of out-of-date content. Several months ago, the Company also made changes to our Business Resource Groups that now focus all sponsorships or events on our corporate giving initiatives: addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs through food, and reducing food waste."

Starbuck commented, “Our movement is so powerful that even I can’t believe it sometimes. While the media credits me with these wins, we all know the truth… These companies don’t fear me, they fear US. I’m just blessed to be your megaphone (and a pretty damn relentless researcher). Until next time, fight the good fight and never back down from doing what’s right.”

Starbuck’s claim of “total victory” comes a day after he noted that Cracker Barrel was still funding LGBTQ+ and DEI initiatives and publicly broadcasting it on their website. He wrote, “Cracker Barrel still proudly has their LGBTQ+ and DEI page on their website and they haven’t said that they’ll end funding for all ages pride events. They don’t deserve your money for fixing the logo. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In fact, he predicted that Cracker Barrel might try to weasel its way out making any significant changes while just changing back its logo. He previously wrote, “Prediction: Cracker Barrel execs are hoping that changing the logo back will bring customers back and they don’t want to address the DEI/pride funding issue. This won’t work. They’ll have an awful earnings report and firings will begin. Eventually they’ll have to end it all.”

While Starbuck is claiming total victory, it does not appear that Cracker Barrel has made any fundamental changes to its leadership or personnel, the ones who initially changed the logo and began using the company’s funds to promote and fund LGBTQ+ and DEI initiatives.

Time will tell if Cracker Barrel sticks with these new changes or not or if its all just a bunch of PR in an attempt to deflect from the immorality they were engaging in and promoting.

Furthermore, one has to wonder if the damage has already been done.

