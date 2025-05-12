Robert DeNiro is the latest celebrity to try to normalize gender ideology sharing a statement that he supports his son pretending to be a woman.

DeNiro’s son, Aaron, who now claims to be a woman and spells his name Airyn, announced his claim that he was a woman in an article with Them at the end of April. He told the outlet, “Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me. Maybe I can start.”

DeNiro reacted to this statement telling Variety, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is.”

He added, “I love all my children.”

READ: 'Harry Potter' Actress Emma Watson Adds Her Name To Letter Pushing Transgender Ideology

Pop culture critic Mary Morgan, who co-hosts Pop Culture Crisis, speculated that DeNiro’s announcement is a cry for attention.

She said, “Given what I’ve read in this interview, this 29 year-old is trying to regress publicly for the sake of getting attention because after living in the shadow of these famous parents of yours, you feel like you need to make a name for yourself. And the easiest way to do that in this day and age is to come out. That’s the simple truth of the matter.”

After reading a portion of the interview with Them where Aaron DeNiro claimed he was inspired by Halle Bailey’s hairstyle from the live-action The Little Mermaid film, Morgan added, “So that’s just a grown man regressing into child-like behaviors to seek attention.”

She then also blasted Robert DeNiro, “And then Robert DeNiro gets the perfect opportunity to publicly support it and then get praise as a result. … It’s just the perfect opportunity to make yourself seem like a hero and people will praise you for being a good ally parent.”

READ: Harry Potter Actor Paapa Essiedu, Haley Atwell, Bella Ramsey, And More Push Transgender Ideology In Response To UK Supreme Court Ruling

As for DeNiro’s claim that he loves all his children, it seems apparent that this is not the case as he is encouraging his son to live in this disordered lifestyle and is doing so publicly. One cannot truly be willing the good of another, which is the definition of love, by encouraging his child to live a disordered lifestyle.

Morgan notes this while discussing another actor Dylan O’Brien being called out by his sister who pretends to be a woman, “If he really did care, he would have discouraged his sister from going through with that procedure, which mutilates her for life.”

What do you make of DeNiro’s comments?

NEXT: Stanley Tucci "Confused" As To Why The World Is Moving "Very Far Right" As He Highlights Sodomitic Couple In His New Italian Food Show