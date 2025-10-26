Few have had a greater influence on the fantasy genre than Robert E. Howard, the creator of Conan and Solomon Kane. Now his historical home faces demolition by neglect. The REH Foundation needs help, and they need it fast.

The Robert E. Howard Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded in 2006 to preserve Howard’s literary legacy. Led by Chairman Rusty Burke and a volunteer board of Howard scholars, the Foundation maintains archives, supports research, and organizes the annual Robert E. Howard Days celebration in Cross Plains, Texas. They’ve kept Howard’s memory alive for nearly two decades through pure dedication and fan support.

But now they face their biggest challenge yet.

The Robert E. Howard House Museum in Cross Plains—where Howard lived from 1919 until his death in 1936—is crumbling. Built around 1910 from a mail-order kit, the house has far exceeded its intended lifespan. In September 2024, architectural specialists delivered sobering news: the structure needs immediate, extensive repairs or it won’t survive much longer.

The problems run deep. Decades of makeshift repairs using stones and 2x4s have failed catastrophically. The west side of the house slopes downward. Termite damage plagues the bathroom addition Dr. Isaac Howard built in 1920. Missing support beams threaten the front section’s stability. Moisture trapped by well-intentioned “improvements” has accelerated the decay.

“The original piers are great, but they do need to be repointed,” architectural historian Blair Ny explained in the Foundation’s assessment video. The irony cuts deep—Howard’s original home construction remains solid, but years of band-aid fixes have created new problems.

Cross Plains has fewer than 1,000 residents. They can’t shoulder this burden alone. The Foundation launched a fundraising campaign targeting $100,000 for essential repairs, but progress has been slow. As of now, they’ve raised approximately $8,900—less than 9% of their goal.

This house matters. It’s where Howard created Conan, where he wrote the stories that launched a thousand imitators and inspired generations of fantasy writers. The building sits on both the National Registry of Historic Places and Texas Historic Places lists. Fans travel from around the world to see where their favorite barbarian was born.

The Foundation promises the repairs will restore the house closer to its appearance during Howard’s lifetime. They’re not just fixing problems—they’re reclaiming history.

Howard gave us worlds of adventure and heroes who refuse to yield. Now his legacy needs champions in the real world. The Foundation has proven their commitment through nearly twenty years of volunteer service. They deserve support from every fan who ever thrilled to Conan’s adventures or Solomon Kane’s righteous fury. You can find out more about the project here.

I’m putting out a trilogy of some of the best science fiction in years, bringing back the sense of wonder and exploration to the genre. The crowdfund is open now, and if you miss what sci-fi used to be, this is the series for you. Back it today.

NEXT: Mainstream Publishing Authors Sound Warning That Book Sales Are In The Gutter