As Starfleet Academy approaches, Robert Picardo, the actor who plays the Emergency Medical Hologram on the new show as well as Star Trek: Voyager, began arguing that Star Trek was always “woke,” but that isn’t the case. He’s actually taken to replying on my X feed to say Star Trek has no right-wing or Christian roots, but he’s wrong, and this article will explain why.

Star Trek has been, like most modern properties, bastardized into a pride flag being waved on television, and while some of the later 1990s episodes pushed into that edgy territory, the original concepts of the show were not about exploring strange, new genders. It most certainly is a modern reinterpretation by Alex Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout company.

I’ve always taken a stance that Star Trek, as a concept, is inherently right-wing and Christian. There are valid reasons for this, as I’ll get into in this article, and while the show increasingly added a leftist coat of paint on what was a meritocracy of a military organization, in order to maintain any kind of consistency, it had to espouse the values that make anything beautiful and true.

Picardo took exception to this thesis in reply, though he does admit that he’s a Christian himself: