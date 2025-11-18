Fandom Pulse

Jack Be Nimble
1h

""Instead, Roblox continues— as it has done for almost two decades—to allow children to create accounts without any form of identity verification, nor with any indicia of parental consent"

The parents technically consented by stupidly letting the children into a dangerous situation.

The solution isn't better age verification; the solution is better parenting.

Expecting the TV or computer to baby-sit your children unsupervised while you're off doing something else is rather poor parenting, in my opinion.

