A Roblox user reports that his in-game avatar that was being used to push transgender ideology was reset due to “sexual content.”

X user gatwinkshark shared an alleged email from Roblox indicating their moderation team had reset his avatar because it was in violation of the Roblox Community Standards.

Alongside this email the user shared an image of the alleged avatar that was clearly being used to propagandize transgender ideology. The user also claimed the violation was due to “sexual content.”

Roblox’s Community Standards state:

“Roblox is a safe space for making online connections, chatting, and collaborating on creative projects, but we prohibit content that depicts sexual activity or seeks real world romantic relationships, including:

Romantic or flirtatious gestures or communication between users in a romantic context

Pursuing or soliciting romantic relationships online

Engaging in unwanted flirtatious behavior

Engaging in sexually explicit conversations or soliciting sexual material from other users

Content or behavior that depicts, implies, or explicitly describes sexual acts

Nudity, partial nudity or other content produced for sexual arousal

Sexually suggestive content or behavior, including but not limited to: avatar bodies, assets and clothes, avatar emotes, or settings/environments in experiences

Depicting private spaces, such as bathroom stalls or bedrooms, in experiences labeled as Social Hangouts”

It is objectively good that Roblox banned this avatar that is promoting transgender ideology. As Dr. Edward Feser has noted it is “fatally naïve to treat wokeness as simply one political tendency alongside others, to be afforded the same respect and given the same voice. It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

In fact, Roblox should go further and update their Community Standards to ban transgender propaganda in all forms not just in egregious cases like this alleged avatar.

