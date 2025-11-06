A Rockstar Games spokesman announced that the company fired several employees for leaking company secrets.

At the end of October, The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) claimed that “over 30 members of UK staff at Rockstar Games, developers of the Grand Theft Auto series, were fired on Thursday 30th October due to trade union activity.”

The union claimed, “The staff, who were all part of a private trade union Discord channel and members of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), were dismissed in what the union argues constitutes unlawful and retaliatory dismissals.”

IWGB President Alex Marshall stated, “Rockstar has just carried out the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the games industry. This flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.”

“Despite this calculated attack on workers organising for a collective voice and to improve their difficult working conditions, the Rockstar Union remains undeterred,” he continued. “They will keep organising for respect and better conditions whilst continuing to pour their blood, sweat and creativity into games that are loved by millions. The IWGB will pursue every legal claim possible to ensure our members are reinstated and receive interim relief.”

The Chair of the IWGB Game Workers Union Spring Mcparlin-Jones also added, “Next year, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to make upwards of $10 billion. That’s enough to end world hunger for a year. Such a flagrant attack on workers’ rights from such a valuable studio sends a very clear and shocking message to the world, that money matters more than people.”

Rockstar Games has now responded by claiming the employees were leaking company secrets. Speaking to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, a company spokesman stated, “Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies.”

The spokesman also publicly rejected the claims by the IWGB, “This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”

