YouTuber Romanian TVee, who goes by Vee on X, came out in favor of censorship after claiming just a year ago “I think censorship is always bad.”

Back in June 2024, Romanian TVee responded to former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz revealing he has no problem with censorship when it comes to the woke. He wrote, “I absolutely support censorship of the woke, esp in games marketed to kids like Nintendo and cartoons. You’ve done it to us for over a decade and now it’s your turn. You don’t get to indoctrinate our kids anymore. Because we won’t win the battle by playing ‘fair’ anymore...you just turn that against us.”

Vee replied, “I think censorship is always bad and in this case it’s not even nececary. Woke stuff doesn’t sell.”

However, just a year after posting this, he is now embracing censorship specifically for those advocating for banning pornography. In a post to X, he cheered on Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz being censored by X for mocking porn addicts. Vee wrote, “Any person that demands the ban/censorship of another not only deserves to be censored but it is a moral imperative that it is done.”

When it was pointed out by this author that he’s come around to rejecting the idea that all censorship is inherently wrong, Vee replied, “Censoring the censors gets you less censorship overall. This was my stance since 2016. You can be a pacifist and advocate for self defense, none of this is controversial John.”

However, this is clearly not true given just last year he was claiming, “I think censorship is always bad.”

This raises the question of what Vee’s true argument is. It clearly isn’t about censorship. Logically, it suggests he seeks a license to sin and specifically to engage in pornography and the harms it causes. But if this is the case why does he hide it in rhetoric about censorship?

The simple answer is he likely is very well aware of how wicked and evil pornography is and all the destruction that it causes, and if he were forced to actually debate the issue on its merits he would be rightfully rebuked. Instead, he hides within a façade of free speech in order to deflect from the legitimate criticisms and the true evil of pornography.

Additionally, he has a commercial interest in pornography via his Steam game Situation Succ: Inn Elysium.

The game is described as having “adult themes, adult language, and fictional characters depicted in pornographic situations, and performing hardcore / nonconsensual sexual acts with human and fantasy characters.”

