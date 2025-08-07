Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2hEdited

I'll add a step to this.

Sexual pleasure has become the salve for dissatisfaction. "If it feels good, do it" has become the psycho-pharmaceutical remedy providing dopamine hits.

The culture simply needs to return to (and reinforce that) morality and God are the ultimate answers. Women will respond inherently. Those nurturing and caring genes will kick in and right the boat. But we must provide them that avenue or they will continue to reach for the "easiest" remedies: phony/empty and repetitive sexual gratification.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
27m

the dissident right is basically this but with a veneer of "greco-roman" civilization, liberals on opposite day. they love the evil, but only if it has the proper "aesthetics." No problem with pedophilia as long as it's in the "proper" bathhouse done by musclemen, no problem with devilry as long as it's done by people quoting neitzche to ascend their "vitality" (aka semen) into the antichrist.

that's the real issue we are going to have to deal with once the whore of babylon of "the left" outlives its usefulness after creating the "red ceasar" antichrist.

THAT is the ploy at play here! All this is just moths to prompt the creation of mothballs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture