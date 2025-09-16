Marvel Comics writer Roxane Gay, former Kotaku writer David Brothers, and more expressed outrage that DC Comics canceled its Red Hood series after the book’s writer defamed Charlie Kirk immediately after his assassination.

The man who wrote the series pretends to be a woman and uses the name Gretchen Felker-Martin. He posted immediately after the assassination, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***ch.” And then in a subsequent post wrote, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

After these comments, DC Comics canceled the Red Hood book sending an email to retailers, “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

In a statement to the left-wing Popverse, a spokesman said, “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

After the book was canceled, Gay took to Blue Sky and expressed her outrage, “It’s an absolute shame that DC fired Gretchen Felker- Martin for exercising free speech and then Blue Sky suspended her account. Every writer here should be decrying this because we have to stand up for each other! This is ridiculous.”

In response to this former Editor of Tor Nightfire Books Emily C. Hughes wrote, “it’s so disgusting - cowardly, quisling behavior from both DC and bsky leadership.”

Gay replied, “It is unacceptable. And they will keep tightening the noose of free speech until everyone is silent.”

Graphic Policy Radio host Elana Levin also responded to Gay’s post, “Thank you for speaking up! I’m also trying to get James Gunn’s attention, because he went through a similar arc himself, and a statement of solidarity from him for an unfairly fired trans DC creator could go a long way.”

Illustrator Yul R. Espinosa also wrote, “I absolutely agree with this. I think what DC Comics did is appalling. Gretchen Felker-Martin should be allowed to continue her writing on Red Hood. Blue Sky why suspend her account? Charlie Kirk was a hateful piece of work & we’ve all made comments about him in one form or another. Reinstate her.”

The Small Press & Features Editor for Women Write Comics Kat Overland also posted, “thank you for speaking up!”

Brothers shared his own post. He wrote, “this is soft, dude. this is really, really soft. a few years back, Frank Tieri threatened another critic and myself with violence, directly, at a comic-con over Batman opinions. That dude kept his job. He slid into my DMs with a fake apology. C. Kirk called for extermination. A joke didn't kill him.”

In a subsequent post, he added, “Comicsgate ran wild for years, nurtured by people in comics who really should've known better because it kept them relevant or lined their pockets, but this right here is the line to draw? not when your own staff was getting harassed and hassled? c'mon son. c'monnnnnnn.”

NEXT: IDW Publishing Star Trek Editor Heather Antos Attacks Charlie Kirk "Rhetoric" For "A Lot Of Other Graves" After He Was Assassinated