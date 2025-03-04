A new rumor claims that Marvel Studios’ upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series “lacks the original’s religious themes” and it is being described as “bold, brutal, and timely.”

This rumor comes from X user Mar_Tesseract, who claims to have watched all episodes of the show ahead of its release to Disney+.

The user wrote, “We’ve seen all 9 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. It’s bold, brutal & timely. It lacks the original’s religious themes & has some bland new characters, but the action, legal scenes, Charlie Cox, White Tiger, Punisher & Fisk-Matt rivalry are brilliant. A massive win for the MCU.”

Numerous individuals reacted to the rumor with their hackles raised especially about the fact that Marvel has seemingly eschewed the original show’s religious themes.

Odra_MH wrote, “This is like Captain America lacking patriotic themes.”

Thor_Odinson wrote, “‘It lacks the original’s religious themes’ …that’s literally the core of Daredevil’s character.”

Lauren Masters added, “The religious themes are a important part of Matt’s character but anti catholic Hollywood can’t help itself.”

JoeTheUberGeek also wrote, “Lacking religious themes is not a win...”

The criticism did not stop there. Oliver1329923 wrote, “Whoever didn't include Matt's faith in the writing really doesn’t understand his character at all.”

“Hard to imagine daredevil without Catholicism,” wrote Cory Wilson.

Heroesahead posted, “Lack's religious themes? You mean the gutted Matt's ENTIRE character? Goddam i hate woke leftists.”

The official description for the show states, “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling new law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerg, both men find themselves on a collision course.”

Cox recently discussed the series and noted the beginning of the show begins with a traumatic event.

He told Extra TV, “As you referenced, at the beginning of this season there is a very traumatic event which is going to change Matt Murdock’s life for the rest of his life. I think he’ll probably never be the same again. It’s brutal. I’m still not convinced it’s the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold. We have to make a statement after all these years away.”

“And what it does do is it’s a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story,” he explained. “We meet a Matt Murdoch after that event who is trying to piece his life back together, trying to refind an identity, trying to find some self-forgiveness and make amends, a living amends for what everything that’s happened. And the way in which he goes about that is to deny an aspect of himself. That is not going to last long when you have the likes of Wilson Fisk showing up again in New York.”

Showrunner Dario Scaradapane also shared that this show has a “lot less navel-gazing” than the Netflix series. He told SFX Magazine via Games Radar, “here is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before.”

“The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is,” he elaborated. “I felt that had been done. I'm not taking swipes. I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

He went on to compare the two shows, “I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales.”

“It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker,” he added.

What do you make of this rumor regarding Daredevil: Born Again?

