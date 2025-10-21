Rumor: DC Studios To Potentially Restructure If Sold But James Gunn's Vision Will Remain Intact
A DC Studios insider has informed Fandom Pulse that if the company is sold James Gunn’s vision for DC will remain intact, but restructuring might happen.
Numerous rumors were confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery is indeed for sale after the company’s board of directors announced it had launched “a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
It was previously reported back in September at The New York Times that Paramount and media mogul David Ellison were attempting to purchase the company. The report claimed, “Mr. Ellison is planning a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. movie studio, according to three people with knowledge of the plans.”
