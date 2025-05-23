A new rumor alleges that The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger And ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic requested the hosts of The View, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to tone down its attacks on President Donald Trump.

This new rumor comes from left-wing outlet The Daily Beast and writer Corbin Bolles. He claims that according to “two sources” Karamehmedovic spoke with The View’s Executive Producer Brian Teta and its hosts about putting more focus on celebrity guests instead of political segments.

Allegedly, the hosts pushed back with one source telling the outlet that the hosts balked, “This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?’”

Furthermore, according to an anonymous source, the hosts claimed the request was “silly” and “that they were just going to keep doing their thing.”

Not only was this meeting conducted by Karamehmedovic, but the report also indicated that Navarro had her own meeting with Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s Upfront presentation to advertisers.

It was allegedly conveyed by Iger to Navarro that he wanted the show to “tone down its political rhetoric.”

Of note, another anonymous source indicated all of this is being completely overblown telling The Daily Beast that ABC will “constantly have conversations with talent based on viewer feedback, and this instance was no different.”

According to US TVDB, The View “is currently the 11th most popular show on ABC and 50th overall on TV, watched by a total number of 2,336,000 people per episode, as of the average weekly audience measurement for the period ending May 18, 2025.”

According to Social Blade, the program’s YouTUbe channel garnered 13.7 million views over the last 30 days and has a weekly average of 2.1 million views.

Over the recent week, some of its most viewed videos on YouTube are political vidoes such as a discussion on Kristi Noem’s recent Congressional appearance and a number of videos about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and cancer diagnosis.

