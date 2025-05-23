A new rumor alleges that an Elden Ring movie adaptation is in development at A24 in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Nexus Point News reports that Warfare, Civil War, and Ex Machina director Alex Garland is attached to direct the project.

It also claims that the film will be produced by Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Vince Gerardis and George R. R. Martin.

For those unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the FromSoftware developed action RPG Soulslike game released back in February 2022 and puts players in the role of a Tarnished. Players traverse the Lands Between exploring dungeons, journeying across open plains, and battling powerful entities seeking to gather the pieces of the Elden Ring in order to become an Elden Lord.

The game was co-written by Hidetaka Miyzaki and George R. R. Martin. Miyazaki directed the game alongside Yui Tanimura. A DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, was released for the game in June 2024.

In April 2025, Bandai Namco revealed that the game had been played by over 30 million people. A spin-off, Elden Ring Nightreign is set to release in the next week from FromSoftware.

This announcement comes just a few months after Bandai Namco announced it was developing a live-action Mobile Suit Gundam film with Legendary Pictures and director and writer Jim Mickle. During that announcement, the company revealed it had created a new North American subsidiary called Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC with the purpose of expanding “its licensing business.”

What do you make of a possible live-action Elden Ring movie?

