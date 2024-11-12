Rumor: George Clooney Taking "A Step Back" From Politics After Kamala Harris' Presidential Loss
George Clooney is rumored to be taking “a step back” from politics after his endorsement of Kamala Harris seemingly made absolutely no difference as President Donald Trump defeated Harris winning 312 electoral votes as well as 75.1 million votes compared to Harris’ 71.9 million votes.
