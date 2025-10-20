A new rumor alleges that Halo Studios is developing a multiplayer live-service title.

This rumor comes from scooper Rebs Gaming who shared on YouTube that a source informed him, “A live service, long-term updating multiplayer game is in the works. Its live-service component is like Fortnite. No mentions of it being a Battle Royale or other specifics.”

Additionally, he shared that this game could arrive sometime next year along with the previously rumored Halo: Combat Evolved Remake.

Back in September, Halo Studios announced it would be revealing new information about what the company has been working on during the upcoming Halo World Championships. In a blog post, the company stated, “Like last year we’ll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we’ve also got a “deep dive” panel planned for the Community Stage that you won’t want to miss.”

Last year, the company revealed it was working on multiple new games while also announcing the company’s rebrand from 343 Industries to Halo Studios. Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Van Wyck claimed the company has multiple projects in development. She said, “We are really excited to be not just working on multiple projects but also expanding our studio.”

Head of Production Michael Fahrny added, “We are looking for new talent as the projects that we’re working on kind of get further and further into their development cycles.”

Finally, VP & Studio Head Pierre Hintze said, “Halo Infinite was the last remnant of how we made Halo games in the past. That was our recipe. And what we are doing right now is we are changing our recipe.”

