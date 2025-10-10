A new rumor alleges that Halo Studios is working with Virtuous Studio subsidiary Abstraction on a Halo: Combat Evolved remake.

This rumor comes from YouTuber Rebs Gaming who claims that a remake of the game is in development using a hybrid engine that uses a modified Halo Reach Blam engine for the mechanics and Unreal Engine 5 for the visuals.

He claims the studio working on the remake is Abstraction, “Two of my sources say Abstraction, a Virtuo studio that is located in the Netherlands, is developing the Halo: Combat Evolved Remake.”

On top of this Rebs Gaming noted that Abstraction previously worked with 343 Industries on the Halo: The Master Chief Collection developing “visual, auditory, motor, and gameplay related accessibility features … to enhance Halo without changing its identity or giving unfair advantages in multiplayer.”

He also noted that Abstraction lists Halo Studios on its website as one of its partners. Furthermore, he believes this is a new contract given the company’s original contract with 343 Industries ended in 2022. “I believe this indicates a new collaboration with Halo Studios.”

Finally, he shared a LinkedIn page of Halo technical artist and level designer Christopher Gaffney who previously worked for Bungie between August 2006 and January 2008 on Halo 2 now works for Abstraction.

Not only does he work Abstraction, but he notes that he’s doing “level design and technical design for a high-profile unannounced AAA title.”

NEXT: Grift Has No Legacy