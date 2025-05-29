A new rumor alleges that James Gunn’s Superman film was significantly altered following test screenings for it.

Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claims that following test screenings that received mixed reviews, DC Studios cut “several comedic beats” resulting in a trimmed down tone and runtime. He also shared that an editor was removed in the middle of the process resulting in “some key sequences [being] shuffled and minor scenes [being] added.”

Specifically, on the tone front, Ruimy claims that “a second composer was brought in late in the game to reshape the score, suggesting the tone may been in flux as recently as a few weeks ago.” His report notes that 25 minutes of the film was cut.

Finally, this new cut will allegedly go in front of test audiences sometime this week.

This rumor was initially disputed by scooper ViewerAnon, who stated, “Always possible someone has info I don't but just for the record: I've heard nothing about the film's structure being reworked, and if there were ‘several new scenes’ added during reshoots it's news to me.”

He added, “I’ve been told that when you include every round of pickups/reshoots/whatever-you-want-to-call them, there was less than a week of total additional photography on SUPERMAN.”

However, in posts on the Box Office Theory forum, he seemed to affirm that the film has changed from its original conception in the editing room and that a second composer was brought in.

He said, “I don't think it's been a disaster in the editing room but there have definitely been changes from how it was originally conceived. They did a bunch of late work on the score as well and brought in a second composer.”

“There were notes,” he added. “The movie was tweaked a fair bit after the last test screening, I know they've taken some of the more risqué jokes (including my favorite joke in the movie...) out of it.”

On Reddit, he revealed that a scene of Ultraman punching Superman’s dog Krypto and knocking him out was removed, “So I can say this since I heard it changed: Ultraman did originally punch Krypto in the head, knocking him out with a loud yelp. I’ve heard that is no longer in the movie.”

He also shared that Braniac, Amanda Waller, and Sam Lane are not in the film, “No, none of that stuff - Brainiac, Waller, Sam Lane - is in the movie. And I've been told directly that there is no post-credit Brainiac tease or anything of the sort.”

Finally, he reiterated, “Most of the edits are just about locking in tone, tightening jokes, pretty normal stuff.”

What do you make of this rumor regarding Gunn’s Superman film?

