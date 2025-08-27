An insider at Marvel Disney has revealed troubling details about the studio's internal dysfunction, including Kevin Feige's apparent concerns about Deadpool's success potentially undermining his authority over the MCU. The source paints a picture of a company trapped in "toxic positivity" while refusing to acknowledge what audiences actually want.

According to the insider, "Toxic Positivity is still going on [at Marvel]. They are not wanting to change course on anything" despite mounting evidence that Marvel's current approach isn't working. While Deadpool and Wolverine earned $1.34 billion worldwide, other recent Marvel projects like Thunderbolts managed only $425 million, yet leadership continues pushing the same failed strategies.

The source confirms that former X-Men 97 showrunner Beau DeMayo's "comments about the comics not being read or cared about [by Marvel Studios writers and producers] is still a thing. They add characters by [identity] attributes over the story." This approach prioritizes demographic checkboxes over compelling stories, explaining why many recent Marvel projects feel hollow and politically motivated rather than entertaining.

Production problems plague upcoming projects as well. The insider reports that "Everything is currently mess with the filming as well of [Avengers] Doomsday and the budget is going to be almost impossible to make profit unless they break a billion which many believe won't happen." This suggests Marvel's most anticipated upcoming film may not do nearly as well as Disney's been hoping as they’ve been pulling out the stops for the marketing of the film.

Despite these mounting problems, "Feige is still one of the most successful at the company, so he won't go anywhere." The source warns that "Even if they reboot Marvel, do not expect the same quality as before" and that "Nothing will change."

The insider reveals specific details about recent production troubles for Daredevil: Born Again: "Daredevil, as flawed as it was, only got reshoots due to the cast fighting constantly with the creative. If not for Vince, Charlie Cox, and Jon Benrthal, those reshoots wouldn't have happened, resulting in Born Again bombing as well." This suggests that only actor intervention prevented an even bigger disaster.

Perhaps most concerning, "Creative even for the comics is under Kevin Feige now, so keep in mind we are looking forward to more of that." The source explains that "No one reads the comics since Ike Perlmutter and his group were kicked out. They believe that comic writers are inferior and that they can write their own stuff at Marvel. Creative is basically gone as a whole, and everything is made by committee."

This arrogance explains why Marvel continues producing content that ignores decades of comic book storytelling in favor of committee-designed projects that satisfy no one.

The insider reveals that "Feige was upset about X-Men 97 and Deadpool/Wolverine" - two of Marvel's most successful recent projects. Rather than celebrating success, Feige apparently views popular content as a threat to his vision.

Regarding Deadpool specifically, "There is apparently word about Marvel that Feige is concerned about Deadpool stealing the thunder from everyone else, giving Ryan Reynolds more power to do what he wants with DP movies in light of the Baldoni/Reynolds lawsuit."

The source notes that Reynolds' commitment to the character is well-documented: "Even releasing the DP clip years ago is further evidence he is willing to do whatever for a project he loves. If Deadpool remains the only movie to be wildly popular, Feige may lose power over him, and Reynolds may even gun for an equal position."

The political implications are clear: "And if DP is all people talk about post Doomsday, that would be devastating for Feige." Rather than embracing what works, Marvel's leadership apparently views success as a threat to internal power structures.

While this information comes from an unverified insider source, it aligns with observable patterns at Marvel Studios. The company consistently ignores audience preferences while doubling down on approaches that have produced diminishing returns.

The revelation that Feige views Deadpool's success as problematic rather than something to replicate explains why Marvel hasn't fast-tracked a sequel to their biggest recent hit. Internal politics matter more than audience satisfaction or financial success.

