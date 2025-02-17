Rumor: Lucasfilm Developing A Mara Jade TV Series
A new rumor alleges that Lucasfilm is developing a Mara Jade TV series.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to Josh Wilding at SFF Gazette, scooper My Time To Shine Hello claims that Lucasfilm is developing a TV series centered on Mara Jade.
Wilding…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.