A new rumor alleges that Margot Robbie is in discussions to star in a gender-swapped remake of American Psycho.

This rumor comes from The UK’s The Sun and its Bizarre Editor Ellie Henman. Henman claims a source informed her, “A remake of American Psycho is in the works and Margot is in the frame to play a female version of Patrick Bateman.”

“Brett’s novel and the film were so controversial and the people working on the remake wanted to twist the narrative by having a female actress take on the lead of Bateman,” the source added. “There was a huge backlash about misogyny when the novel came out back in the Nineties.”

“And by having a female killer, it puts a different spin on the crimes,” the source continued. “Margot’s career is on fire at the moment. Taking on a role this gritty will really show what a sensational actress she is.”

Finally, the source concluded, “The finer details are still being ironed out but everyone that is involved in the process so far have said they are so excited to get it announced and start work.”

An American Psycho remake was reported to be in the works back in October 2024. Variety revealed that Luca Guadagnino was in talks to direct the Lionsgate developed film based on a script by Scott Z. Burns.

Lionsgate said in a statement, “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

In December 2024, Harpers Bazaar reported that Austin Butler would play the film’s main character of Patrick Bateman.

In April 2025, Guadagnino appeared at CinemaCon to tease the adaptation. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much.”

He went on to confirm that Burns was indeed writing the script and commented, “He’s doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely.”

As for the film’s casting, he said that he was in “conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads.”

NEXT: Jeremy Renner Denies Being Part Of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ And ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’