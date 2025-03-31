A new rumor alleges that Meryl Streep will play Aslan in Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptations of C. S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia.

Nexus Point News reports, “An offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

If this report and rumor turns out to be true it is an affront to God, C. S. Lewis, and his work among others. Lewis made it abundantly clear who Aslan was in his series writing in a letter, “If Aslan represented the immaterial Deity in the same way in which the Giant Despair represents despair, he would be an allegorical figure. In reality however he is an invention giving and imaginary answer to the question ‘What might Christ become like if there really were a world like Narnia and He chose to be incarnate and die and rise again in that world as He actually has done in ours?’ This is not an allegory at all.”

In response to a mother concerned that her son, Laurence was loving Aslan more than Jesus, Lewis wrote, “Laurence can't really love Aslan more than Jesus, even if he feels that's what he is doing. For the things he loves Aslan for doing or saying are simply the things Jesus really did and said. So that when Laurence thinks he is loving Aslan, he is really loving Jesus: and perhaps loving Him more than he ever did before.”

Netflix announced it was adapting The Chronicles of Narnia back in 2018. The press release stated, “Netflix will develop new series and film projects based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series. Under the terms of a multi-year deal between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company, Netflix will develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.”

The company added, “The deal marks the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at the time, “C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Douglas Gresham, Lewis’ stepson, also stated, “It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world.”

“Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal,” he added.

In June 2019 it was announced that Matthew Aldrich, the co-writer of Coco had joined Netflix “to oversee the development and creative live-action adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series.”

The company added, “Aldrich will work across both series and film and serve as a creative architect on all projects under the deal.”

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was initially reported to be attached to the project and would write and direct at least two films by the New Yorker’s Alex Barasch. Gerwig confirmed her involvement to Games Radar, “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.”

She added, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.”

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she continued. “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

It is believed that Netflix will likely make eight films. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond noted, “[Narnia] was a really great movie because I think there are like eight movies planned, something like that. And what IMAX does best is launch franchises and launch events, and whether that’s the League of Legends, whether that’s the Olympics, or whether that’s Superman coming up this year or Mission: Impossible. This is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an IMAX release.”

The first film is heavily rumored to be The Magician’s Nephew with Star Trek: Discovery actor Jason Isaacs explaining to The Week why he chose The Magician’s Nephew for a reading at Christ Church Cathedral for MacMillan Cancer Support, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.”

Producer Amy Pascal claimed the movies will be “a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about Rock & Roll.”

