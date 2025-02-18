Rumor: Ncuti Gatwa Exiting 'Doctor Who' After Second Season, Already Filmed Regeneration Scene
A new rumor claims that Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa plans to exit the show after its second season and the show might end up being axed altogether.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This rumor comes from The Sun’s Rod McPhee who reports, “DOCTOR Who is fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.